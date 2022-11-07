EWSD — For the second year in a row, Essex High School’s varsity girls volleyball team has won the state championship, this year beating Champlain Valley Union 3-0.
The Hornets team hasn’t lost a single game this year. The state finals outcome parallels the team’s regular season game against CVU on Oct. 21 when they beat them 3-0.
The first set ended 25-22, a close score. The second set of the state finals match was an astonishing 25-5 second set, the same way they started the season with their first official match against Enosburg Falls. The team claimed the title in the third set 25-11.
