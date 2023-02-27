EWSD — Essex High School Senior Ingrid Gilliam won the $200 prize at the annual Essex Rotary Speech Contest for her speech on what diversity, equity and inclusion mean to her. EHS Junior Emmerson Stapleton was the runner-up, winning a prize of $100.
EHS students take first and second prize in Essex Rotary Speech Contest
