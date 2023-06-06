EWSD — Members of the U.S. Attorney's Office visited EHS to discuss and educate students on identifying, reporting, and preventing hate crimes and other civil rights violations.
This effort is part of the Department of Justice’s United Against Hate Program, developed by its Hate Crimes Enforcement and Prevention Initiative.
U.S. Attorney, Nikolas Kerest, Civil Rights Coordinator and EHS Alum, Jules Torti, and FBI Special Agent Eric Boyce presented on bullying, civil rights, the First Amendment, and hate crimes as well as what students’ rights are.
