EWSD — Essex High School student Aura Upchurch recognized discrimination as a prevalent issue going unrecognized by students and adults in the EWSD community, and decided to try to change that.
As a student in EHS’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Upchurch must work on a senior capstone project. She decided to create a website to show community members discrimination existing in her school that they may be overlooking.
“I know that students are discriminated against. People say racial slurs, they’re sexist and there’s sexual harassment all the time,” Upchurch said.
The website, advocating4essex, is not meant to “expose Essex,” Upchurch said. It’s about education of what’s happening.
“I don’t think Essex is doing a horrible job, but I think it could be doing more. I think that the students want us to learn about equity and equality, but a lot of the adults in the community don’t want us to learn about it,” Upchurch said.
Three teachers whose efforts Upchurch greatly appreciates and wants to acknowledge are Porchea Tipton, Kate Littlefield and Molly Edwards.
“I want to inspire more people to be like them and want to teach us about equity and equality,” she said.
The stories featured on advocating4essex touch on racism, sexism, fatphobia and sexual violence faced by Essex students.
Upchurch said she’s never felt discriminated against, but as a member of the school’s social justice club and a student taking a course on Black History, she’s been able to learn a lot about her classmates’ and friends’ experiences.
The stories shared on Upchurch’s website were collected through a Google Form she posted on social media, which initially collected the respondent’s name.
“A couple people that were students in our school, even past students in our school, [said they] had stuff they wanted to share but they didn’t feel comfortable sharing it because they didn’t feel safe,” Upchurch said. “I didn't even think about that, as someone who hasn’t faced discrimination, it just kind of didn't go through my mind.”
When Upchurch modified the Google Form to allow for anonymous submissions, the responses grew from three of her friends to over 20 people.
Upchurch found sexual harassment and sexism were the biggest issues those who submitted a response were facing.
The project was a big learning experience for Upchurch, specifically with understanding the gender spectrum and learning more about what it means to be non-binary.
One change Upchurch would like to see made at EHS is requiring students to take classes such as Black History, which is currently an “ethnic studies” elective course available to 10-12 grade students for half a social studies credit.
“Ethnic studies courses operate from the consideration that race and racism have been, and continue to be, profoundly powerful social and cultural forces in American society,” the EHS course index states.
The elective courses are not required and Upchurch says they’re not advertised enough, finding fellow classmates aren’t aware of their existence.
“I would like for classes like that to be required. It's important because we don’t learn about that in U.S history, but gender, sexism and racism have a lot to do with the United States coming to be,” Upchurch said.
Upchurch first presented her website to an audience of parents, EWSD community members and a panel of grading judges at the AVPA Senior Capstone Presentation Night Jan. 12, along with her other classmates.
