EWSD — Ten Essex High School students competed in the Vermont Science Olympiad held at the University of Vermont. The students won six medals in competitions against several other schools.
The students, from the STEM academy, were taking part in a premier team STEM competition that spans across all 50 states with 6,000 teams and 425 tournaments.
Founded in 1984, the competition tests students on mastery of content knowledge, building capabilities and laboratory skills.
“[The students] had fun exploring UVM's STEM building and attending talks/tours from current graduate students,” EWSD’s communications team stated.
Medals were brought back to EHS by the following students
1st Astronomy - Tanisha Gerg and Molly Drapa
1st Remote Sensing - Tanisha Gerg and Molly Drapa
2nd- Write it Do It - Rory Miller and Omar Khan
2nd- Bridge - Hannah Rancourt Nathan Lyle
3rd- Forestry Wade Winters and Luca Karki
3rd- Dynamic Planet- Omar Khan and Rory Miller
