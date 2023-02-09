EWSD — Isabela Bazan’s introduction to costume design began with piecing together her pointe shoes, a process every ballet dancer is tasked with.
Now a senior in high school, Bazan’s process has evolved from attaching elastic or ribbons to completely redesigning the Dewdrop Fairy costume used in the Vermont Ballet Theater School Center for Dance’s Nutcracker performance.
As a dancer of 13 years, Bazan has seen the unrealistic expectations put on dancers for how their bodies should look in order to receive a part and be considered a “good” dancer.
“You have to be a very specific height. You can't be too short. You can't be too tall. You can't be muscular but you still need to be strong and you have to be thin but not too thin,” Bazan said.
The costumes designed for a performance’s roles were perpetuating an ideal body type, and those who fit it were given the role.
“It was so hard on [the dancers who didn’t fit the roles]. Some of them stopped eating for a long time just trying so hard to fit that image and it was just terrible,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through that.”
Part of the issue for smaller dance studios such as the VBT Company is funding and not being able to afford new costumes. This is typically not the case for professional dance companies that have access to the necessary funding.
The image of a thin female dancer began with partnering roles that required the female dancer to be lifted, Bazan said. Companies required female dancers to be light so their male partners wouldn’t be strained when they were doing the lifting.
The ideal body type didn’t stop with the supposed practicality of a light female dancer for partner roles. It was carried down to roles that are not partnering roles, such as the Dewdrop Fairy in the Nutcracker.
“It trickles down the entire line and poisons the entire [dance] system,” Bazan said.
So Bazan took her EHS senior capstone project one step further than most industry costume designers. Her costume is adjustable.
An adjustable dance costume is not as simple as adding elastic to the waistline. The costume is a part of the performance. It needs to be functional and aesthetically pleasing. Bazan needed to design a costume that would fit all the dancers in her studio as if it were made just for them.
Issues Bazan faced along the way included ensuring the petals around the waist lined up no matter which dancer was wearing the costume. In her initial designs the petals would cross over each other instead of touching at the edges depending on how the costume was adjusted.
“So I put snaps in all the corners of the petals on the back and attached a bunch of different snap backs to different places on the tutus so for different dancers wearing it, we could adjust where the pedals are, depending on how big their waist is,” she said.
While the project was for her senior year capstone, Bazan started it the summer before because she knew it would be impossible to complete otherwise. The costume design process is time intensive and not as simple as sewing high quality material to a premade pattern.
Bazan took the measurements of all the dancers in her studio, ordering special materials and waited weeks for their arrival. She patterned the bodice herself and created a mockup, all before she started working on the final piece.
“When the school year did start all I had to do was make the actual costume,” Bazan said.
The humble description of the work she put in is more accurately described as 70 hours of work on top of being a full time student, a member of the school orchestra and a dancer with the VBT Company.
“I would immediately come home from school, sew for three hours before dance, go to dance, come back, do the rest of my work and eat dinner at the same time,” she said. “It was a really delicate balance and I was up to like 1 a.m. sometimes, but it was really worth it.”
When Bazan was able to see her costume danced in it was a tearful moment as she watched her work move across the stage.
“Seeing the final product on stage and seeing the girls dance in it, I cried a lot. They were beautiful and I loved the way it ended,” Bazan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.