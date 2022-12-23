Weather Alert

...Heavy snow will impact portions of northeastern New York and northern Vermont through 815 PM EST... At 652 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was reported along a line extending from Saranac, New York to near Cabot, Vermont. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility less than a half mile, and snow accumulation up to 1 inch per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Plattsburgh International Airport, Burlington, Island Pond, Lyndon, Burlington International Airport, St. Johnsbury, Plattsburgh, Newport City, South Burlington, Montpelier, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Altona, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls. This includes the following highways... Interstate 87 between mile markers 130 and 175. Interstate 89 between mile markers 58 and 129. Interstate 91 near mile marker 116, near mile marker 118, near mile marker 120, and between mile markers 123 and 177. Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. &&