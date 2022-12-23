EWSD — EHS Senior, Anthony Rizvanov, has been announced as one of Vermont's 2023 Presidential Scholars.
Students who receive this honor are chosen for demonstrating artistic excellence and a commitment to the arts. The committee was impressed by Rizvanov’s tone, technical ability and overall trumpet performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.