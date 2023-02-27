EWSD — The Vermont State Wrestling Tournament was held this past Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 at Vergennes Union High School. St. Albans resident and Essex High School junior Anthony Matas was ranked first in his weight class.
The 152 pound weight class was the largest class competing in the tournament with 18 wrestlers. Focused on redeeming himself after last year’s runner up placement, Anthony started the tournament strong and never lost his drive and determination.
He began his quest with a quick first period pin against Tiegen Buskey (Vergennes) and a 18-1 Tech-Fall against Wesley Husk (Mount Abe). He then faced Spencer Boucher (Mount Anthony) in the semi finals where he earned a 9-3 decision.
He won the tournament by dominating Otter Valley’s Tucker Babcock with a Major decision of 11-1 and fulfilling a season goal of being state champion.
Anthony will compete next weekend, March 3-4 at the New England Wrestling Championship in Providence, RI.
