ESSEX — Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black (D-Essex) sat down with Republican candidate Roger Drury during a forum Oct. 4 to answer questions about the ballot and other issues Vermonters are facing.
Both candidates are vying for the single seat available for the CHI-24 State Representative.
During the forum, Black referred to her personal experience as a state representative to answer questions while Drury pulled from his experiences in multinational work.
Black’s drive to run surrounds working on key issues such as climate action, gun violence prevention, housing, access to affordable health care and affordable childcare, and of course, reproductive liberty.
“That's just naming a few,” Black said. “I think our community will really benefit from having a steady, now experienced, and thoughtful leader and someone who shares their values to represent them. That's why I'm running again for re-election.”
Drury did not have specific issues to name as his reasons for running.
“There's nothing really particularly driving me to the legislature,” Drury said. “I felt it was just the next step in my career of public service.”
Do you see a need to change how we fund education and how would you use the office to move that education financing agenda forward?
Drury: Well, I think most Vermonters will concur that our current tax model is pretty difficult to follow. I am still learning a lot of the ins and outs about it. So I'm intrigued about the concept of moving to more of an income-based solution, but I would want to learn more about how it would affect… farmers as well as folks who live more in the towns.
No matter how we choose a tax model for the future, I would like to see the legislature leverage a little bit more on alleviating some of the administrative burdens that I feel are on our schools and help them reduce cost that way.
Black: Well first of all, I believe that fundamentally we have a collective responsibility for ensuring equitable outcomes for all of our students, and moving forward on some of the work that we did in the legislature this year.
Last session, we updated the weights, including significantly higher weights for multilingual and students and those that are living in poverty. The weights, they acknowledge that there are certain students who are more expensive to educate. I think that in the upcoming biennium, we're gonna have to work on tweaking, refining all of the progress that we made last year.
I think it's really important that we are creating our next generation to become productive and successful members of our community. It benefits every single one of us. So we've created in Vermont a system of funding education that is actually really tax progressive. However, it's also really confusing and people don't understand it.
I did a three-day webinar just to be able to understand the basics of how our system of education is funded. I am in favor of simplifying it. We had several studies that were put in this year and they'll be coming out soon. One of those is looking at income based financing rather than property tax base financing of our education system.
I'm really looking forward and interested in seeing that one come out. I also know and I trust that our committees on education and ways and means are going to be looking at this very hard and doing their due diligence on it. And I look forward to the possibility of possibly moving towards that type of financing system.
What would you like to pursue in terms of alleviating the cost of health care for Vermonters?
Black: I could probably spend the whole 30 minutes on this topic.
Can I do a real quick PSA, as we're getting ready to go into open enrollment here. There are much higher income qualifications currently in order to be eligible for tax subsidies and help pay for premiums. If in the past you have not qualified for these tax premiums. Please reach out to Vermont Health Connect because most likely if you weren't in the past, you are now.
I wanted to talk about health inequities a little bit. During 2021, we established a health equity Advisory Commission and one of their charges is to provide guidance coming up in the next year for our newly created Office of Health Equity. The commission has been meeting and continuing to meet and next session we will be working on moving forward with their recommendations.
We also have renewed partnerships with the federal government Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is federal money that we are going to be able to use to provide more resources to Vermonters, I mean including, we are receiving funding for wraparound services that are connected to housing, keep people in stable housing.
I sit on House [Committee on] Health Care. My overarching goal when I sit in that committee room and I listen to testimony, I'm constantly asking myself, is this equitable? Are we providing the right care at the right cost in the right place? And the right setting at the right time? And we talk a lot about what our values are and what we say. And we talk about what services and types of care that we value. And I'm always questioning, are we prioritizing these things in our budgets? If we say we value primary care, or mental health care, where are they in our budgets?
Drury: Well, as far as the financing component goes, I don't have a lot of experience in how the state is funding their health care. I have spoken with some experts in the field. I can't tell you that I can pare back everything that they've told me.
But one of our biggest challenges is the individual accepting ownership for their own health care and I'm not talking about paying for it and I understand we've got some solid programs that can truly help people.
What I'm talking about is heart disease, diabetes. Those types of self inflicted, and I understand that some of it can be hereditary, but we are eating ourselves to death in this nation. And we need to be able to provide some sort of incentive and whether it's gym memberships or whether it's just making sure that when someone goes to the doctor that they are truly following their doctor's advice.
Those are what I see and what I hear are truly driving up health care costs, not taking care of people. We're going to take care of people, but we've got to help folks take some ownership in their own health.
Do you think there's a problem with policing that needs to be reformed? And another very big question, how would you address community safety?
Drury: I believe we've created several no-win situations between crime and law enforcement right now with our present situation. I believe we have well trained police. I believe they're hard working and understaffed. There's several reasons for that.
Our politicians have created a situation where citizens do not trust the police. And there are some understandable reasons why. But at the same token, putting up rhetoric, calling our police names, and defunding them is not the right and proper way to address some of the problems that we're having.
I support our police. But we need to create a situation where criminals understand that there are repercussions for their actions. And I don't feel that in Chittenden County, we truly have those repercussions.
Now, that being said, I fully support restorative justice. I think it's an important component in law enforcement, as well as paying back to the community. That being said, we still need to trust our police and keep them well resourced.
Black: This is one of those questions you get and you think, oh goodness. So one thing you learn immediately when you enter the legislature is you can't be an expert on everything. I am not an expert on this.
But I am really, really fortunate that I serve with four other absolutely remarkable women as part of our Essex delegation. And we rely on each other a great deal to be able to represent all of the constituents in our community and utilize the strengths of each of us.
On this issue. I rely on representative Karen Dolan, this is her issue. She guides me on this. I trust her on this. You know, in Chittenden County, I think we're very fortunate. Every county is different. But we have a really large tool box to address crime.
Restorative justice, like you mentioned, we have drug courts, the traditional sentencing court diversion probation. Having all of these tools are really essential because crime is a really complicated issue.
The overwhelming majority of crime is non -violent, and it's really rooted in the gaps of care that we have in our communities, poverty. Mental Health, just inequitable system access. We need to address crime and community safety by filling those gaps and creating a more equitable system of justice.
What's your position on Prop 2 and Prop 5 and maybe you can shed some light on what they are, just as a matter of education.
Black: I fully support both these constitutional amendments. Prop 5 will enshrine reproductive autonomy, healthcare in our Constitution. Prop 2, clarifies remove some ambiguous language that's currently in our constitution around slavery.
I remember the day that I voted on Prop 5. I remember waking up in the morning and just sitting with my coffee. To get enormous weight and responsibility of my vote on this, and what an honor it was to cast that ‘yes’ vote.
I just kept thinking forevermore that the House journal is going to say, Representative Alyssa Black of Essex votes, yes. It was this enormous feeling of pride. I wish that every single voter that walks into that voting booth or fills out your ballot at your table is able to sense the same amount of pride that I was able to feel when I made that vote on the House floor.
Enshrining reproductive liberty and the removal of this ambiguous language and clarifying slavery related language from our constitution is absolutely essential. I encourage everyone to vote yes on both these constitutional amendments.
Drury: Well, my position truly relies on the Vermonters. The vote will be in the Vermonters hands it won't be truly in Roger Drury’s hands. That being said, I've done a little bit of analysis on it and as far as Prop 2, I agree with you. I think it does remove some ambiguous language.
I've read a few essays on it, but at first, I won't pull any punches, I was very concerned that it would affect our restorative justice programs where we wouldn't allow for community service. Some of the essays have come back and said that won't be the case, because it's a mutual agreement. So I can get fully behind Prop 2 and remove that ambiguous language.
Prop 5 I disagree with it, wholeheartedly. I am concerned that an amendment that is designed to protect abortion does not include the word abortion in it at all. And it enshrines itself in reproductive liberty. That's not defined. It's leaving it up to the courts to define and the legislature I feel did a punt where they could have simply said we want to enshrine abortion in the legislature we'll make no laws restricting abortion.
They didn't do that. They chose the language very specifically. So it would go to the courts. I don't know where that would come out of. But I don't think that that's something that courts should be handling. Personally, I am a pro-choice Republican, but I am against Prop 5.
