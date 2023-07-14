ESSEX TOWN — Explore Essex, a fall festival meant to showcase all of the different aspects Essex has to offer, has its sponsor sign-ups open until July 21.
“Don't miss this opportunity to promote your brand, increase foot traffic and invite new customers,” the Explore Essex webpage states.
As a sponsor of the festival, businesses will be able to interact with current and prospective customers by showing what you have to offer, providing discounts, “freebies,” specials and fun events.
Business owners can also connect with each other and build stronger relationships.
Sponsoring businesses support the activities, festival costs and promotion of the annual fall event.
“Becoming a sponsor will send the message that you care about the Town of Essex and all that it offers to the local area,” the webpage states. “Festival goers will appreciate a week-long passport event as they explore the many parks, businesses, and historical spots in the Town of Essex.”
Beginning Sept. 30, passport week is designed to promote shopping, dining, local non-profit participation and educational opportunities about landmarks and historical spots in Essex.
There are three main levels of sponsorship, gold, silver and bronze, and a custom level. Each level differs in the amount the business pledges to sponsor and what that sponsorship affords the business with Gold offering the most benefits.
Read more about the levels and benefits from sponsoring here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.