Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Vermont, including the spine of the Green Mountains. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 820 AM EDT, The public reported water over route 118 near Belvidere Pond and the Mud Creek is out of its banks near Newport Center. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Middlebury, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center, Morristown, Morrisville Village, Hyde Park Village, Stowe, Worcester, Elmore, Johnson Village, Hyde Park, Johnson, Waterbury, Wolcott and Middlesex. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&