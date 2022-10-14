TOWN OF ESSEX — Town planner Darren Schibler is leaving the Town of Essex to take a new regional planning role. His last day is Friday, Oct. 21.
Schibler was celebrated for his work during the Town’s Conservation and Trails Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Committee members shared their thanks with cake.
“I’m sad to leave, but I want to focus on bigger picture issues rather than administrative work, although that is still important,” Schibler told the Reporter in a phone interview.
At the end of the month, he’ll start as a senior planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
Schibler told the Reporter he was most proud of helping to set up the town’s housing commission, which he also helps facilitate, and the conservation reserve fund.
The conservation reserve fund was created by the voters of Essex in 2018 to further town conservation goals by buying land that serves important conservation purposes or has valuable natural or recreational resources.
“I will definitely be making sure that the committee is well-supported by staff until they get the new planner who will then be your staff going forward,” Schibler told the Conservation and Trails committee during the meeting.
He would miss this committee most of all, since it is where he started when he moved to Essex in 2014, he said.
Committee clerk Betsy Dunn said she was grateful for how Schibler encouraged the committee to move forward with relevant knowledge.
“You showed us a lot of teachable moments, meaning that you nurtured us along so we understood what we were doing,” Dunn said.
Committee member Shannon Jackson said he was grateful for being able to learn from Schibler.
“I love that whenever we have a question you seem to have a wealth of knowledge to not even give us an answer, but then after cite different things so that you've taught us more about it for next time,” Jackson said.
