Center for Technology, Essex teacher, Tom Payeur, has recently been announced as a Vermont finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, in the Mathematics award category.
The mathematics category includes mathematics, technology and computer science. Vermont-level finalists will be honored at the state ceremonies this year. The Vermont State Board of Education will recognize Payeur with a Board Resolution saluting his accomplishment.
Up to three finalists in each award category, Mathematics and Science, are forwarded to a National Selection Committee composed of K–12 teachers, administrators, university professors and STEM education researchers who will meet to select the PAEMST awardees at the national level.
The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored in Washington, D.C., will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and join a cadre of award-winning teachers who can impact STEM education in Vermont and nationally.
