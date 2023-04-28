EWSD — Center for Technology Essex students came home from the SkillsUSA competition, where students showcase their career and technical education skills, with nearly 30 awards.
3-D Visualization and Animation
GOLD = Alex Bergeron and Brennan Militello
SILVER = Ryan Bevins and Matt Lamotte
BRONZE = Kaden O'Neal and Emmit Spofford
Additive Manufacturing
BRONZE = Sage Ackley and Jacob Anders, Eng
Advertising Design
GOLD = Jay Leuschner, DCM
Architectural Drafting
GOLD = Javante Williams, ENG
Automotive Technology
GOLD = Camden Yandow
Customer Service
BRONZE = Thomas Miller, PT2
Dental Assisting
GOLD = Cassandra Guillemette
SILVER = Alexis Nichols
BRONZE = Arianna Lyons
Dental Assisting - PS
GOLD = Sama Pardis
SILVER = Cassidy White
Early Childhood Education
BRONZE = Zoe Voth
Employment Application Process
GOLD = Gavin Rushford, Bldg-HVAC
Engineering Technology Design
GOLD = Landon Emmons, James Pierce and Stephen Rogers
Interactive Application and Video Game Design
GOLD = Finn Bright and Hayden Pine
SILVER = Eli Adams and Asa Fasching
BRONZE = Schuyler DeCell and Brodey Thibault
Job Skill Demo A
BRONZE = Savannah Kreis, Cos I
Medical Terminology
BRONZE = Kallie Carter, HP
Prepared Speech
BRONZE = Geo Cuciti, PT2
T-Shirt Design
SILVER = Hto-Lwee WAh, DCM
Technical Drafting
GOLD = Cayden Tucker
SILVER = Cam Rumrill
Web Design
GOLD = Emma Blow and Garrett Sample
SILVER = Jeremiah Batres and Josh Mathieson
BRONZE = Richard Peters and John St. Pierre
