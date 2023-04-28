CTE skillsUSA
Image source: EWSD

EWSD — Center for Technology Essex students came home from the SkillsUSA competition, where students showcase their career and technical education skills, with nearly 30 awards.

3-D Visualization and Animation

GOLD = Alex Bergeron and Brennan Militello

SILVER = Ryan Bevins and Matt Lamotte

BRONZE = Kaden O'Neal and Emmit Spofford

Additive Manufacturing

BRONZE = Sage Ackley and Jacob Anders, Eng

Advertising Design

GOLD = Jay Leuschner, DCM

Architectural Drafting

GOLD = Javante Williams, ENG

Automotive Technology

GOLD = Camden Yandow

Customer Service

BRONZE = Thomas Miller, PT2

Dental Assisting

GOLD = Cassandra Guillemette

SILVER = Alexis Nichols

BRONZE = Arianna Lyons

Dental Assisting - PS

GOLD = Sama Pardis

SILVER = Cassidy White

Early Childhood Education

BRONZE = Zoe Voth

Employment Application Process

GOLD = Gavin Rushford, Bldg-HVAC

Engineering Technology Design

GOLD = Landon Emmons, James Pierce and Stephen Rogers

Interactive Application and Video Game Design

GOLD = Finn Bright and Hayden Pine

SILVER = Eli Adams and Asa Fasching

BRONZE = Schuyler DeCell and Brodey Thibault

Job Skill Demo A

BRONZE = Savannah Kreis, Cos I

Medical Terminology

BRONZE = Kallie Carter, HP

Prepared Speech

BRONZE = Geo Cuciti, PT2

T-Shirt Design

SILVER = Hto-Lwee WAh, DCM

Technical Drafting

GOLD = Cayden Tucker

SILVER = Cam Rumrill

Web Design

GOLD = Emma Blow and Garrett Sample

SILVER = Jeremiah Batres and Josh Mathieson

BRONZE = Richard Peters and John St. Pierre

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you