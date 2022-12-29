EWSD — The CTE Forestry & Horticulture program is collaborating with the Essex Parks and Recreation Department to perform wetland remediation work at Pearl Street park.
There were two phases that CTE was involved with. The first involved the planting of over 100 live stakes of Red Osier Dogwood and Willow. These dormant stakes will take root in the spring.This will repopulate the area with native wetland species and stabilize the slope leading into the wetland.
The second phase involved clearing woody debris from the waterway. The woody debris included brush and large log sections. The removal of the debris will allow for natural water flow through the wetland and removes obstacles to animal movement through the waterway.
