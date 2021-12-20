ESSEX — A months-long investigation into repeated theft in Essex concluded over the weekend with an arrest.
Colchester Police arrested Tyler Herd, 28, of Winooski on Dec. 17 for false pretense, unlawful mischief, larceny from a motor vehicle, identity theft and possession of stolen property.
Herd was identified by Essex Police as the suspect in several incidents in October, November and December where credit cards were stolen from motor vehicles usually parked in secluded recreational areas as their owners were away using the trails.
Herd would break out a window and after stealing items, use the victim’s credit cards immediately.
After his arrest, Herd was subsequently lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility on the warrants and the above charges.
