The Essex Police Department reported 201 incidents during the week of June 21-27. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, June 21, 2021:
2:14 a.m. -- Burglary (Park St)
8:38 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Rd)
11:14 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Rd)
2:13 p.m. -- Fraud (Central St)
4:42 p.m. -- Fish and Game Complaint (Weed Rd)
6:29 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Old Stage Rd / Towers Rd)
7:55 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Pearl St)
Tuesday, June 22, 2021:
9:41 a.m. -- Trespassing (Pearl St)
12:15 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Autumn Pond Way)
2:19 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Pearl St)
3:46 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Maple St)
6:01 p.m. -- DUI (Towers Rd/Clover Dr)
8:09 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
Wednesday, June 23, 2021:
3:02 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Railroad Ave)
4:08 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Colchester Rd/Pinecrest Dr)
8:13 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:29 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Rd)
11:50 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Arbor Ter)
3:25 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Birgham Hill Rd)
5:06 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Founders Rd)
Thursday, June 24, 2021:
2:05 a.m. -- Disturbance (Arbor Ter)
8:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Rd/David Dr)
11:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Elm St)
1:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Rd/Margaret St)
6:27 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Old Colchester Rd)
9:16 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Rd)
Friday, June 25, 2021:
1:15 a.m. -- DUI (Colchester Rd/Pinecrest Dr)
6:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Bixby Hill Rd)
10:46 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Maple St)
12:12 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Susie Wilson Rd)
1:17 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Upland Rd)
4:01 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Kellogg Rd)
6:10 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Sand Hill Rd/River Rd)
8:59 p.m. -- Fireworks (Old Stage Rd)
Saturday, June 26, 2021:
6:10 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (East St)
10:06 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Essex Way)
12:25 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (River Rd /I289)
4:26 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St)
5:36 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Hiawatha Ave)
8:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Rd)
11:05 p.m. -- DUI (Park St/Cascade St)
Sunday, June 27, 2021:
9:05 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (School St)
10:11 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (River Rd)
12:51 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Rd)
1:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (South Summit)
5:22 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Oneida Ave)
6:39 p.m. -- Alarm (Lincoln St)
10:19 p.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
