The Essex Police Department reported 191 incidents during the week of July 26-August 1. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, July 26
1:28 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/School St)
8:00 a.m. -- Missing Person (Fern Hollow Rd)
9:07 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief and Vandalism (Founders Rd)
10:11 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St)
12:37 p.m. -- Graffiti (Susie Wilson Rd)
1:19 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Rd)
3:00 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Railroad Ave)
5:22 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Rd)
Tuesday, July 27
3:38 a.m. -- DUI (Park St)
10:22 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
1:19 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pinecrest Dr)
2:36 p.m. -- Trespassing (Foster Rd)
4:02 p.m. -- Larceny-from person (Sand Hill Rd)
7:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
9:43 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Old Stage Rd)
Wednesday, July 28
10:14 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Allen Martin Dr)
12:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Church St)
3:29 p.m. -- Parking Problem (School St/Park Terr)
5:40 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Exit 9/Upper Main St)
7:06 p.m. -- Assault (Margaret St)
7:24 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Fuller Pl)
8:06 p.m. -- Juvenille Problem (Cascade St)
Thursday, July 29
12:18 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Sunderland Way)
1:54 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
9:42 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pinecrest Dr)
9:50 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Pearl St)
11:07 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Central St)
2:37 p.m. -- Burglary (Pearl St)
5:00 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St/Church St)
8:38 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Main St/Railroad St)
Friday, July 30
4:17 a.m. -- Alarm (River Rd)
11:16 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Alderbrook Rd)
12:40 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lincoln St)
2:55 p.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Rd)
5:36 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Essex Way)
9:00 p.m. -- Court Order Violation - TRO/FRO/Other (Jericho Rd)
9:17 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Park St)
11:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Central St)
Saturday, July 31
1:51 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Sienna Ln)
7:44 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Saxon Hill Rd)
9:12 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Carmicheal St)
10:34 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
12:03 p.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Pearl St)
3:02 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St)
8:56 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Susie Wilson Rd)
Sunday, August 1
4:47 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Rd)
12:28 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Railroad Ave)
4:49 p.m. -- Fraud (Ethan Allen Ave)
7:28 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
8:09 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
8:50 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Park St)
