ESSEX — Multiple injuries were reported after Essex Police responded to a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision at 8:46 p.m. Saturday on Route 289 between the Exit 7 and Exit 9 ramp.
Initial investigation revealed a male operator, Jean Duga, age 34, of Underhill, was operating a white 2011 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound on Route 289 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a green 2014 Subaru Outback traveling westbound.
Speed and impairment appear to be a factor, according to Essex Police. Duga was traveling with his two dogs.
The operator of the Subaru was a 40-year-old male from Traverse City, Michigan who was traveling with his family which included an adult woman and three children.
Duga was transported to the emergency department at UVM Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. One dog was transported from the scene to Bevs Animal Hospital for injuries. The other dog was later released to a family member.
The family from Michigan was also transported to the UVM Medical Center emergency room for injuries ranging from major to minor, according to a report from Essex Police.
A portion of Route 289 was closed to traffic for approximately two hours while emergency crews were investigating.
Essex Police was assisted by Vermont State Police, Essex Town Fire Department, Essex Junction Fire Department, Essex Rescue, Colchester Rescue, UVM Rescue, St. Michael’s Rescue and Anytime Towing.
Essex Police would also like to thank several citizens that included a medical doctor and a registered nurse who stopped to render aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to the incident the police have not spoken to already are encouraged to contact the Essex Police.
