ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Police Department received a report of a gunfire incident at 5:38 a.m. May 3 in the area of Orchard Terrace in Essex Junction.
Residents reported several shots fired, and that the suspects fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving.
There were no injuries reported from the incident, however, an occupied residence was struck by bullets. Based on the facts learned about the incident so far, there is not believed to be any danger to the general public at this time.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Essex Police Department at (802) 878-8331.
