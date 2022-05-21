Weather Alert

...An area of thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Clinton, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, north central Orange, northwestern Caledonia, Orleans, northwestern Addison, Grand Isle, Chittenden, Washington and Franklin Counties through 230 AM EDT... At 128 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Highgate to 8 miles southeast of Au Sable Forks. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Montpelier, Plattsburgh International Airport, Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh, Newport City, South Burlington, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Willsboro, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Keene, Orleans, Derby Center, Champlain and Glover. This includes the following highways... Interstate 89 between mile markers 50 and 129. Interstate 91 between mile markers 152 and 177. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH