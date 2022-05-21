The Essex Police Department reported 239 incidents during the week of May 9-15. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, May 9:
12:14 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Maple St)
6:13 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Maple St)
8:33 a.m. -- Fraud (Abnaki Ave)
9:27 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Park St)
10:16 a.m. -- Alarm (Sand Hill Road)
11:03 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lincoln St)
4:17 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, May 10:
2:14 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Ethan Allen Ave)
7:59 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Tanglewood Dr/Sand Hill Road)
11:30 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
12:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
12:56 p.m. -- Welfare Check (West St)
2:38 p.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Susie Wilson Road)
3:02 p.m. -- Assist-DRE (Lake Road)
Wednesday, May 11:
12:37 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
3:13 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Ethan Allen Ave)
8:14 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:41 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pinecrest Dr/Colchester Road)
10:41 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Hiawatha Ave)
11:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:42 p.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Maple St)
Thursday, May 12:
12:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Ex 9)
5:37 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Vehicle (Colchester Road)
8:35 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Rustic Dr)
9:04 a.m. -- Utility Problem (South St/Park St)
10:53 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
2:33 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Fairview Dr)
4:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
Friday, May 13:
3:01 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Ira Allen Dr)
8:39 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
10:21 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
10:51 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Saybrook Road)
1:07 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
2:56 p.m. -- Trespassing (Colchester Road)
4:19 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Road)
Saturday, May 14:
5:01 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
6:54 a.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
10:07 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (South St)
2:30 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Carmichael St)
4:34 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Mansfield Ave)
6:22 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/MM 9)
6:41 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Fuller Pl)
Sunday, May 15:
9:48 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
10:14 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River Road)
12:32 p.m. -- Larceny- from vehicle (Villa Dr)
1:05 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Whitcomb Meadows Ln)
1:17 p.m. -- Graffiti (Main St)
2:07 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
5:05 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Main St)
6:13 p.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Center Road)
