The Essex Police Department reported 191 incidents during the week of May 30-June 5. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, May 30:
10:05 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sunderland Way)
11:43 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
12:11 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
1:19 p.m. -- Alarm (Browns River Road)
2:10 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
3:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
3:15 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Dunbar Dr)
Tuesday, May 31:
7:56 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Irene Ave)
9:24 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (River Road)
9:52 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Onondaga Ave)
3:01 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
3:37 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St)
5:37 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
9:14 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Carmichael Dr)
Wednesday, June 1:
8:34 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Founders Road)
9:25 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Bixby Hill Road)
12:44 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
2:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
3:02 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road/Center Road)
3:18 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Park St/Maple St)
8:10 p.m. -- Trespassing (Maple St)
Thursday, June 2:
7:34 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Sand Hill Road/Foster Road)
9:52 a.m. -- Trespassing (Sunderland Way)
10:42 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Prospect St)
1:20 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
4:16 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
4:58 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Center Road)
5:48 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Sunderland Way)
Friday, June 3:
7:59 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (Center Road/Saybrook Road)
12:11 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Old Stage Road)
1:44 p.m. -- Assault (Sand Hill Road)
3:26 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
3:50 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Park St)
5:09 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Susie Wilson Road)
6:19 p.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
Saturday, June 4:
12:27 a.m. -- DUI (Lincoln St)
8:48 a.m. -- Fraud (Gardenside Ln)
12:53 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Central St)
4:08 p.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr)
6:52 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
7:22 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Orchard Terrace)
8:01 p.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (South St)
Sunday, June 5:
12:30 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Susie Wilson Road)
2:24 a.m. -- Court Order Violation (Fort Parkway)
10:26 a.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Pearl St)
11:17 a.m. -- Overdose (Ethan Allen Ave)
5:06 p.m. -- Mental Health (Clara Hill Ln)
6:53 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Prospect St)
8:19 p.m. -- Alarm (Jericho Road)
8:59 p.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Baker St)
