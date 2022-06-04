The Essex Police Department reported 229 incidents during the week of May 23-29. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, May 23:
1:14 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lasalle Road/Sand Hill Road)
9:50 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
10:32 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:19 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St/South St)
1:11 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Browns River Road)
1:31 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
2:18 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road/I 289)
Tuesday, May 24:
3:36 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Gero Ct)
5:53 a.m. -- Animal Problem (West St)
7:12 a.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
7:53 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Kellogg Road)
9:06 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Bixby Hill Road)
10:10 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Owaissa Ave)
11:43 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St)
Wednesday, May 25:
6:54 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
8:24 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Maplewood Ln)
11:11 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
2:18 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Maple St/Mansfield Ave)
3:51 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Towers Road/Chapin Road)
4:19 p.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Maple St)
6:17 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road/Weed Road)
Thursday, May 26:
12:51 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Pearl St)
1:23 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Summit St)
8:20 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Main St)
9:47 a.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr)
10:48 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Brooks Ave)
1:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
2:52 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Bixby Hill Road)
3:23 p.m. -- Disturbance (Maple St/Maplewood Ln)
Friday, May 27:
1:15 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:39 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Dalton Dr)
4:03 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (I 298/btw Ex 7 & 9)
9:01 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Hillcrest Road)
9:41 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Margaret St)
10:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Center Road)
2:11 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
Saturday, May 28:
12:22 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Sand Hill Road)
8:34 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (West St)
11:34 a.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
1:46 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Center Road)
3:22 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Maple St)
5:41 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (River Road)
10:10 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Sunset Dr)
Sunday, May 29:
11:29 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
12:01 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Pearl St/West St Ext)
12:25 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Abare Ave)
1:36 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Maple St)
2:16 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
2:35 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Bixby Hill Road)
3:55 p.m. -- Mental Health (Clara Hill Ln)
