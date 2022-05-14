The Essex Police Department reported 185 incidents during the week of May 2-8. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, May 2:
5:29 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Brigham Hill Road)
6:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
7:17 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Killoran Dr)
11:53 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
12:52 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
3:14 p.m. -- Fraud (Autumn Pond Way)
4:34 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Indian Brook Road)
Tuesday, May 3:
5:38 a.m. -- Weapon Offense (Orchard Terrace/South St)
10:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
10:46 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Poker Hill Road, Underhill)
12:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
12:07 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:09 p.m. -- Mental Health (Kellogg Road)
3:03 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Center Road)
3:45 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (River Road/N Williston Road)
Wednesday, May 4:
8:23 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Central St)
9:55 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Maplewood Ln)
11:14 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Church St)
4:53 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (N Champlain St, Burlington)
7:27 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Susie Wilson Road)
9:40 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Old Colchester Road)
9:43 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
Thursday, May 5:
2:30 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (River View Dr)
3:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/I 289)
8:00 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Summit St)
9:13 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/East St)
9:26 a.m. -- Assault (Educational Dr)
10:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Carmichael St)
11:56 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Railroad Ave)
Friday, May 6:
4:40 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Orchard Terrace)
7:58 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Weed Road/Naylor Road)
8:51 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
9:36 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
1:37 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
3:48 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Irene Ave)
4:49 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Park St)
Saturday, May 7:
9:56 a.m. -- Animal Problem (East St)
11:21 a.m. -- Alarm (Carmichael St)
11:35 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Abare Ave)
1:11 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Craftsbury Ct)
1:33 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Iroquois Ave)
3:54 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Foster Road)
4:21 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
Sunday, May 8:
12:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
1:49 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Market St, Williston)
7:49 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Saxon Hill Road)
2:08 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Damon Dr)
2:22 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
4:26 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Church St)
4:48 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Briar Ln)
