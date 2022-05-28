The Essex Police Department reported 222 incidents during the week of May 16-22. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, May 16:
5:45 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brigham Hill Road)
7:48 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Grove St)
8:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Curtis Ave)
10:55 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
3:05 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Dalton Dr)
4:29 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
6:43 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Payne St)
Tuesday, May 17:
12:56 a.m. -- Overdose (River Road)
6:27 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Sand Hill Road/River Road)
7:23 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Center Road/Towers Road)
7:39 a.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Maple St)
9:17 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Susie Wilson Road)
11:08 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Park St)
2:05 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Park St/Maple St)
Wednesday, May 18:
12:00 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
3:03 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pine Ct)
9:08 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Brigham Hill Road)
12:06 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (VT Route 15/Kara Ln)
1:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
2:45 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
5:50 p.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
Thursday, May 19:
6:17 a.m. -- Alarm (Susie Wilson Road)
9:02 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
9:14 a.m. -- Alarm (Saxonhollow Dr)
12:13 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Educational Dr)
12:50 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
1:32 p.m. -- Larceny-from person (Autumn Pond Way)
2:52 p.m. -- Social Media/Internet (West St)
Friday, May 20:
9:14 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
10:00 a.m. -- Larceny - from building (Main St)
1:51 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Pearl St)
2:45 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Grove St)
3:09 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Abare Ave)
4:47 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Baker St)
5:30 p.m. -- Larceny - Retail Theft (Essex Way)
Saturday, May 21:
1:53 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Susie Wilson Byp)
10:41 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Indian Brook Road/Old Stage Road)
12:57 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
2:39 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
3:10 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St)
4:22 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Sand Hill Road)
4:39 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Railroad St)
Sunday, May 22:
12:43 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road)
1:01 a.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
7:23 a.m. -- Training (Maple St)
7:39 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River View Dr)
11:30 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St)
12:25 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (River View Dr)
1:38 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Pearl St)
