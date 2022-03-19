The Essex Police Department reported 191 incidents during the week of March 7-13. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, March 7:
5:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl Street)
7:53 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Essex Way)
9:42 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:58 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Browns River Road)
1:21 p.m. -- Animal Problem (River Road)
2:13 p.m. -- Assist-Public (South Street)
4:13 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pinecrest Dr)
10:19 p.m. -- DUI (Park St/Main St)
Tuesday, March 8:
3:56 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Central St)
5:31 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
8:08 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
10:15 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Old Stage Road)
10:54 a.m. -- Restraining Order (Oliver Wight Dr)
12:15 p.m. -- DLS (I 289)
1:35 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road/Market Pl)
Wednesday, March 9:
1:33 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (West St)
8:43 a.m. -- Trespassing (Central St)
9:19 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
11:14 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River Road)
11:25 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Heatherbush Road)
5:46 p.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
6:11 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Maple St)
Thursday, March 10:
12:11 a.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
5:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/Hayden Dr)
8:27 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Tanglewood Dr)
8:45 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Kellogg Road)
9:43 a.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Carmichael St)
10:21 a.m. -- Missing Person (Stannard Dr)
11:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Juniper Ridge Road)
Friday, March 11:
3:08 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (River St)
11:05 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Central St)
12:00 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
1:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brickyard Road)
4:12 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Essex Way)
5:53 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Main Street)
6:27 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (West St Ext/Pearl St)
8:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Mansfield Ave/Main St)
Saturday, March 12:
2:08 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Colchester Road)
4:07 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Allen Martin Dr)
9:15 a.m. -- Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
11:57 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
1:11 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St/Old Stage Road)
2:34 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Main St)
5:20 p.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
Sunday, March 13:
12:55 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
12:41 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Essex Way)
2:04 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Willeys Ct)
3:19 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (Saint George Road)
3:24 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road)
5:32 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Pearl St)
7:31 p.m. -- Missing Person (Villa Dr)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.