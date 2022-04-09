The Essex Police Department reported 191 incidents during the week of March 28-April 3. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, March 28:
2:27 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Colchester Road)
6:12 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (West St)
8:58 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sand Hill Road)
9:44 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Gentes Road/Lamour Road)
11:03 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
1:28 p.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Park St)
2:38 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Indian Brook Road)
9:32 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, March 29:
7:21 a.m. -- Trespassing (West St)
9:20 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
12:10 p.m. -- Assist-Schools (Summit St)
6:43 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
7:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
8:43 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fork Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
11:36 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lincoln St)
Wednesday, March 30:
4:28 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy/College Pkwy)
5:36 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:28 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Williams St)
11:25 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Grove St)
11:31 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
1:07 p.m. -- Assist-Public (McGregor St)
5:10 p.m. -- ID Theft (Sydney Dr)
Thursday, March 31:
10:33 a.m. -- Burglary (Pearl St)
11:36 a.m. -- Disturbance (Baker St)
12:39 p.m. -- Mutual Aid (Pearl St)
2:06 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
2:15 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road)
2:26 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Abare Ave)
3:53 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
Friday, April 1:
7:31 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Railroad Ave)
8:47 a.m. -- Alarm (Old Stage Road)
9:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
10:45 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Pearl St)
11:33 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
2:44 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pearl St)
2:58 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
Saturday, April 2:
11:57 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Grandview Ave)
12:32 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Greenbriar Dr)
2:49 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Maple St)
3:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 9)
4:50 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Cushing Dr)
6:56 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
8:48 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Kellogg Road)
9:40 p.m. -- DUI (I 289 Mm8)
Sunday, April 3:
4:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
5:07 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (West St)
10:32 a.m. -- Alarm (Turcotte Road)
1:05 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
1:30 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
1:38 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
3:39 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sand Hill Road)
