The Essex Police Department reported 189 incidents during the week of March 21-27. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, March 21:
3:51 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
8:45 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
9:13 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Ethan Allen Ave)
10:55 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (S Summit St)
12:39 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
2:34 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Park St)
4:13 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Villa Dr)
4:37 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
Tuesday, March 22:
9:45 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Whitetail Ln)
10:15 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
11:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
11:38 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:24 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
3:53 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Fox Run Road)
5:38 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
8:37 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I289 Exit 7)
Wednesday, March 23:
8:50 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (River Road)
11:31 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
1:22 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Ethan Allen Ave/College Pkwy, Colchester)
2:56 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Saxon Hill Road)
4:28 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Kellogg Road)
5:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
6:30 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Essex Road)
7:18 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, March 24:
8:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (South St)
8:52 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
12:42 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (West St)
2:33 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Educational Dr)
5:41 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (College Pkwy)
5:51 p.m. -- Property Damage (Park St)
7:51 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Killoran Dr)
Friday, March 25:
11:20 a.m. -- Death Investigation (River St)
12:33 p.m. -- Fraud (Orchard Terr)
12:43 p.m. -- ID Theft (Maple St)
2:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (South St/Park St)
3:37 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Lost Nation Road)
4:31 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (South St/Park St)
5:13 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Upper Main St/I289)
Saturday, March 26:
12:47 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Carmichael St)
2:20 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Colchester Road)
5:55 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Kellogg Road/Gauthier Dr)
12:49 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
12:56 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pleasant St)
3:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
4:51 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Orchard Terr)
Sunday, March 27:
12:42 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Upper Main St)
8:43 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
10:16 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
11:13 a.m. -- Animal-Noise (Autumn Pond Way)
12:02 p.m. -- Alarm (Colonel Page Road)
1:29 p.m. -- Welfare Check (River Road)
3:40 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
5:26 p.m. -- Burglary (Frederick Road)
