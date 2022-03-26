Monday, March 14:
7:38 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maplelawn Dr)
11:19 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Park St)
1:26 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Fuller Pl)
4:02 p.m. -- Abandoned Vehicle (Thompson Dr)
5:16 p.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Park St)
6:33 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Craftsbury Ct)
7:47 p.m. -- Loitering (Old Colchester Road)
8:13 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
Tuesday, March 15:
3:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Gentes Road)
3:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Colchester Road)
12:03 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
12:18 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
3:31 p.m. -- Graffiti (Sand Hill Road)
5:30 p.m. -- False Pretense (Pearl St)
7:26 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
Wednesday, March 16:
3:00 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Gentes Road)
8:05 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Hiawatha Ave)
8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
9:37 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Ivy Ln)
10:13 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Essex Way)
11:53 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
1:29 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Rosewood Ln)
2:33 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Colchester Road)
Thursday, March 17:
3:35 a.m. -- Alarm (River St)
8:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
8:18 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Main St)
10:23 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road)
10:35 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:29 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Center Road)
1:07 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
Friday, March 18:
12:10 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Mansfield Ave)
12:53 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Aspen Dr)
2:54 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (West St)
7:42 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
11:04 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pinecrest Dr)
11:14 a.m. -- Fraud (Maple St)
1:19 p.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (River Road)
Saturday, March 19:
12:06 a.m. -- DUI (I 289)
4:29 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Ethan Allen Ave, Colchester)
7:48 a.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
11:38 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Main St)
12:27 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Ex 12)
3:10 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Lincoln St)
4:02 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
5:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Ex 9)
Sunday, March 20:
1:14 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
9:20 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
10:08 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
10:38 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
11:03 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Allen Martin Dr)
12:12 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
4:58 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Pearl St/Main St)0
