The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of June 6-June 12. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, June 6:
7:59 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
10:16 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
12:11 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Market Pl)
12:51 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
1:48 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road/Cabot Dr)
2:45 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
6:06 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Freeman Woods)
Tuesday, June 7:
1:45 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (East St)
3:46 a.m. -- Mental Health (West St)
8:01 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
11:58 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Lincoln St/Lincoln Pl)
1:56 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
4:29 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
5:16 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Osgood Hill Road)
Wednesday, June 8:
6:42 a.m. -- Mental Health (Bixby Hill Road)
7:35 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Five Corners)
11:11 a.m. -- Animal Problem (Gentes Road)
12:15 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Sand Hill Road)
2:55 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunset Dr)
5:44 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (South St)
7:09 p.m. -- Trespassing (Sunset Dr)
Thursday, June 9:
1:13 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Gero Ct)
7:47 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road)
9:09 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Wrisley Ct)
4:13 p.m. -- Custodial Interference (Loubier Dr)
4:33 p.m. -- Assist-Court (River Road)
6:46 p.m. -- Mental Health (Essex Way)
7:46 p.m. -- Stalking (David Dr)
Friday, June 10:
4:37 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Hiawatha Ave)
10:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
1:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Educational Dr)
1:11 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
1:19 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Railroad Ave)
1:41 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Wildwood Dr)
2:49 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pioneer St)
5:18 p.m. -- Alarm (Jericho Road)
Saturday, June 11:
12:14 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Ethan Allen Ave)
12:34 a.m. -- DUI (Pearl St)
5:52 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sunderland Way)
10:39 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
1:20 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St)
2:52 p.m. -- Trespassing (West St)
2:57 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (South St)
Sunday, June 12:
6:37 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
2:50 p.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Park St)
3:31 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Road)
4:33 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
5:49 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm9)
7:47 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Brigham Hill Ln)
8:40 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Grove St)
