Monday, June 20:
12:02 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Roscoe Ct)
10:22 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Maple St)
10:39 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Main St)
11:44 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property
4:22 p.m. -- Trespassing (Five Corners)
5:13 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Briar Ln)
6:02 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Sunderland Way)
Tuesday, June 21:
2:08 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
9:46 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
11:18 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (S Hill Dr)
12:39 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (River Road/Greenfield Road)
4:10 p.m. -- Alarm (Button Dr)
6:21 p.m. -- Trespassing (Roscoe Ct)
6:56 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Maple St)
Wednesday, June 22:
1:44 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
3:22 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
9:45 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Sand Hill Road)
11:58 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
2:51 p.m. -- Larceny-from person (Ethan Allen Ave)
4:23 p.m. -- Pornography (Old Stage Road)
5:13 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Maple St)
Thursday, June 23:
3:33 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Brickyard Road)
4:04 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Railroad Ave)
8:24 a.m. -- Lost/Found Property (West St)
2:41 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (S Summit St)
5:01 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Center Road)
6:53 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Fuller Pl)
7:35 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Park St)
Friday, June 24:
5:33 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Orchard Terrace)
1:42 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Cascade Park)
2:14 p.m. -- Assault (Rosewood Ln)
3:40 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Oakwood Ln)
4:28 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pine Ct)
6:11 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (S Summit St/West St)
8:53 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
Saturday, June 25:
10:31 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Park St)
12:27 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
2:50 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Center Road/Londonderry Road)
4:43 p.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
5:29 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Freeman Woods)
8:24 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Rock Cut)
8:46 p.m. -- Fireworks (Sand Hill Road)
Sunday, June 26:
12:40 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St/Old Stage Road)
9:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
9:17 a.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Maple St)
2:16 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
2:58 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Susie Wilson Road)
6:30 p.m. -- Suicidal Subject/Attempt (Bobolink Cir)
11:34 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Sand Hill Road)
