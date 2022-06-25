The Essex Police Department reported 180 incidents during the week of June 13-June 19. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, June 13:
1:05 a.m. -- Fish and Game Complaint (East St)
1:50 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
7:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
9:12 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
11:30 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Gaines Ct)
12:09 p.m. -- Custodial Interference (Susie Wilson Road)
2:12 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Baker St)
Tuesday, June 14:
5:56 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Grove St/Central St)
7:54 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St)
8:14 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St)
9:37 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Woodside Road)
12:12 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Park St)
1:20 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Brickyard Road)
2:57 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Sunderland Way)
Wednesday, June 15:
2:35 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Upper Main St)
5:44 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pinecrest Dr)
10:05 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
10:18 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:24 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Educational Dr)
1:38 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Essex Way)
4:44 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
Thursday, July 16:
12:50 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
1:39 a.m. -- Animal Bite (Jericho Road)
4:25 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Gaines Ct)
12:35 p.m. -- Citizen's Dispute (Pearl St)
2:04 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Colchester Road)
2:25 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Main St)
5:07 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St/Fairview Dr)
Friday, June 17:
2:29 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Juniper Ridge Road)
5:37 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
9:10 a.m. -- Citizen's Dispute (Bixby Hill Road)
11:18 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Church St)
2:03 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St Ext)
4:22 p.m. -- Fraud (Railroad Ave)
9:00 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
Saturday, June 18:
3:25 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Gauthier Dr)
11:55 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Main St)
3:58 p.m. -- Larceny - from vehicle (Old Colchester Road)
4:55 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Main St/Pleasant St)
5:27 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
9:16 p.m. -- Assault (Essex Way)
10:25 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
Sunday, June 19:
12:10 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Pinecrest Dr)
12:46 a.m. -- Trespassing (Gero Ct)
4:23 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Pinecrest Dr)
10:35 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
12:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
12:37 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Jericho Road)
3:25 p.m. -- ATV Incident (River Road)
