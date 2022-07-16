The Essex Police Department reported 237 incidents during the week of July 4-10. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, July 4:
1:12 a.m. -- Assault (Railroad St)
2:28 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
9:50 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Center Road)
10:35 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
11:11 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Main St)
1:10 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
1:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp)
Tuesday, July 5:
5:17 a.m. -- Larceny-from person (Abare Ave)
7:43 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
8:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St/Essex Road)
8:56 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
12:36 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
2:59 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
5:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp)
Wednesday, July 6:
7:52 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
10:51 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Autumn Pond Way)
11:14 a.m. -- Trespassing (Sunset Dr)
1:00 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Cherokee Ave)
2:35 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
3:30 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pine Ct)
4:04 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
Thursday, July 7:
2:19 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Brigham Hill Road)
2:59 a.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
7:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
8:24 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple Lawn Dr)
1:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
3:04 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Susie Wilson Road)
3:15 p.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Pearl St)
Friday, July 8:
12:03 a.m. -- Disturbance (Park St)
12:40 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Browns River Road)
1:06 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Bixby Hill Road)
5:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
6:40 a.m. -- Alarm (Market Pl)
9:57 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
5:21 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Hiawatha Ave)
Saturday, July 9:
1:52 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Brigham Hill Road)
2:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
7:27 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
8:37 a.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
9:13 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute)
3:39 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Park St)
7:06 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Jericho Road/Browns River Road)
Sunday, July 10:
8:51 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
12:25 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
2:52 p.m. -- Assault (Maple St)
4:20 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Wrisley Ct)
4:39 p.m. -- Missing Person (Pearl St)
6:15 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Kiln Road)
9:24 p.m. -- Fireworks (Mansfield Ave)
9:32 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Susie Wilson Road)
