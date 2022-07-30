The Essex Police Department reported 183 incidents during the week of July 18-24. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, July 18:
6:45 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Maplelawn Dr)
8:31 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:32 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Maplelawn Dr)
10:17 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St)
11:17 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
11:56 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Lost Nation Road)
12:34 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
Tuesday, July 19:
9:43 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Carmichael St)
12:19 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Drury Dr)
2:17 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St/West St Ext.)
3:21 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
4:00 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (River View Dr)
4:56 p.m. -- Assault (Redwood Terrace)
6:16 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
Wednesday, July 20:
12:33 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Pearl St)
7:58 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Gauthier Dr)
8:45 a.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
10:25 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Lincoln St)
1:05 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Carmichael St)
6:14 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
8:19 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pinecrest Dr)
Thursday, July 21:
1:56 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Partridge Dr)
4:10 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Lincoln St)
7:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
8:16 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Maplelawn Ln)
12:37 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
5:52 p.m. -- Alarm (Partridge Dr)
Friday, July 22:
6:38 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Fort Pkwy/ Ethan Allen Ave)
9:28 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Franklin St)
1:27 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Carmichael St)
5:37 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Maple St)
6:34 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Cedar St)
8:25 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Camp St)
9:37 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Saybrook Road)
Saturday, July 23:
1:35 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
11:02 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Brigham Hill Road)
2:12 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Jackson St)
3:23 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Seneca Ave)
4:05 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Brigham Hill Road)
7:12 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Brickyard Road/Mansfield Ave)
7:39 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pioneer St)
Sunday, July 24:
1:37 a.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
3:47 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
9:30 a.m. -- Alarm (David Dr)
1:02 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
2:49 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (River Road)
6:06 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
6:12 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Discovery Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.