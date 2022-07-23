The Essex Police Department reported 179 incidents during the week of July 11-17. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, July 11:
5:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Thompson Dr)
8:44 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Summit St/Prospect St)
10:56 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:52 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Oakwood Ln)
4:51 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
5:18 p.m. -- Alarm (Catella Road)
7:16 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maplelawn Dr)
Tuesday, July 12:
7:10 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Osgood Hill Road)
8:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
9:41 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Central St)
11:26 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Col Page Road)
12:00 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Main St)
1:12 p.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Road)
4:29 p.m. -- Animal Noise (Rustic Dr)
Wednesday, July 13:
6:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Summit St)
10:02 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Five Corners)
1:22 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
1:44 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Maple St)
6:06 p.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Road)
6:48 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Park St)
8:04 p.m. -- Restraining Order (Maplelawn Dr)
Thursday, July 14:
3:20 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River/Pettingall Road)
5:13 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Catella Road)
6:05 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Andrew Ave)
9:23 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Kellogg Road)
1:37 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunderland Way)
2:01 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
2:36 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Pearl St)
Friday, July 15:
3:29 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
8:59 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
9:56 a.m. -- Alarm (Weed Road)
10:16 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
10:36 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pinecrest Dr)
12:06 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (East St)
2:28 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Billie Butler Dr/Carmichael St)
2:42 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Abare Ave)
Saturday, July 16:
1:38 a.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
10:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
11:03 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Old Stage Road/Center Road)
4:19 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St)
5:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
5:37 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (South St)
6:05 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Autumn Pond Way)
Sunday, July 17:
7:37 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
2:41 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Maple St)
2:59 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
4:57 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Bluestem Road)
6:38 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
8:28 p.m. -- Disorderly Conduct (Maple St)
8:31 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Pearl St)
