The Essex Police Department reported 160 incidents during the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. Listed below are some of those calls.
Sunday, Jan. 30:
2:38 a.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St/Maple St)
8:09 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
12:38 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
2:19 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
3:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
3:53 p.m. -- Alarm (River St)
4:02 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
Monday, Jan. 31:
7:41 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
8:50 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
9:13 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Towers Road Ext)
9:17 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Kellogg Road/Susie Wilson Road)
9:34 a.m. -- Mental Health (West St)
1:05 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Abnaki Ave)
2:03 p.m. -- Restraining Order (Iroquois Ave)
Tuesday, Feb. 1:
7:38 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road)
9:02 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Center Road)
9:27 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Kellogg Road)
10:25 a.m. -- ID Theft (Cushing Dr)
11:53 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:42 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
8:01 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Center Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 2:
6:30 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Baker St)
9:55 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Hillcrest Road/Pearl Street)
10:04 a.m. -- Alarm (Osgood Hill Road)
12:49 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Educational Dr)
1:11 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Lincoln St)
3:24 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
7:04 p.m. -- Fraud (Beech St)
Thursday, February 3:
6:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Main St/Railroad Ave)
11:12 a.m. -- Court Order Violation (Oliver Wight Dr)
2:34 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Grove St)
5:33 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
5:39 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr)
7:54 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
8:08 p.m. -- Alarm (Jericho Road)
Friday, Feb. 4:
4:07 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Jericho Road/Weed Road)
10:12 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Lincoln Pl)
12:18 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road)
1:48 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Lincoln St/Lincoln Pl)
4:22 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Margaret St)
6:12 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Ext 10)
7:16 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Sand Hill Road)
Saturday, Feb. 5:
1:09 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (I289/Ext 10)
2:12 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
3:23 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
9:59 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Freeman Woods)
12:34 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road)
4:59 p.m. -- Mental Health (Abare Ave)
8:57 p.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
Sunday, Feb. 6:
2:56 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
11:28 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
2:03 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:48 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
3:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
5:16 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Brigham Hill Road)
5:48 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
