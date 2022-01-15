Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain, or rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, with 4 to 8 inches across the Champlain Valley and northern Vermont. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, especially in Rutland County. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. For late Sunday night through Monday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be occur through 11 AM Saturday. Regarding the snow storm expected late Sunday night through Monday, the greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates regarding the snow storm late Sunday night through Monday. &&

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain, or rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, with 4 to 8 inches across the Champlain Valley and northern Vermont. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, especially in Rutland County. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. For late Sunday night through Monday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be occur through 11 AM Saturday. Regarding the snow storm expected late Sunday night through Monday, the greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates regarding the snow storm late Sunday night through Monday. &&