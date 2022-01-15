The Essex Police Department reported 150 incidents during the week of Jan. 3-9. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Jan. 3:
12:03 a.m. – Winter Parking (Essex Town)
1:17 a.m. – Intoxicated Person (Ethan Allen Ave)
8:37 a.m. – Larceny-Other (Sand Hill Road)
9:22 a.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
10:34 a.m. – Found/Lost Property (Autumn Pond Way)
2:55 p.m. – Fraud (Maple St)
4:15 p.m. – Fraud (Towers Road)
4:30 p.m. – Juvenile Problem (Lincoln Street)
Tuesday, Jan. 4:
3:30 a.m. – Alarm (Commonwealth Ave)
7:01 a.m. – Mental Health (Alder Ln)
8:30 a.m. – Juvenile Problem (Carmichael St)
12:39 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Upper Main St/Billie Butler Dr)
12:47 p.m. – COVID-19 (Pearl St)
1:09 p.m. – Trespassing (Old Colchester Road)
4:08 p.m. – Larceny-from building (Susie Wilson Road)
11:24 p.m. – Alarm (Summit St)
Wednesday, Jan. 5:
2:55 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Main St)
12:28 p.m. – COVID-19 (Central St)
1:16 p.m. – Traffic Hazard (Fort Parkway / Woodside Road)
2:04 p.m. – Traffic Hazard (Center Road/Essex Way)
5:15 p.m. – Welfare Check (Saybrook Road)
6:33 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
7:16 p.m. – Intoxicated Person (Park St)
Thursday, Jan. 6:
1:35 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
9:53 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Maple St/Robinson Pkwy)
11:17 a.m. – Alarm (Park St)
1:41 p.m. – Assist-Public (Church St)
4:21 p.m. – ID Theft (River Road)
4:57 p.m. – Motor Vehicle Complaint (Old Stage Road/Brigham Hill Road)
5:10 p.m. – Accident-Injury (Pearl St)
9:33 p.m. – Assist-K9 (Sunset Ave, Milton)
Friday, Jan. 7:
8:52 a.m. – Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
11:42 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Bixby Hill Road)
12:59 p.m. – Larceny-from building (Center Road)
1:56 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Park St)
2:02 p.m. – Citizen Dispute (Upper Main St)
2:41 p.m. – Threatening/Harassment (Essex Way)
5:41 p.m. – Larceny-Other (Bixby Hill Road)
7:57 p.m. – Death Investigation (Kellogg Road)
11:30 p.m. – Alarm (Colchester Road)
Saturday, Jan. 8:
9:58 a.m. – Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
11:23 a.m. – Assist-Public (East St)
11:51 a.m. – Juvenile Problem (Blair Road)
1:02 p.m. – Alarm (Colchester Road)
3:24 p.m. – Larceny-from building (Pearl St)
5:12 p.m. – Motor Vehicle Complaint (Old Stage Road/Upper Main St)
8:54 p.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (College Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
10:09 p.m. – Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
Sunday, Jan. 9:
10:08 a.m. – Assist-Motorist (I 289)
12:36 p.m. – 911 Hang Up (Hillcrest Road)
2:21 p.m. – Animal-Problem (Carmichael St)
3:18 p.m. – Fraud (Pearl St)
4:22 p..m. – Alarm (Founders Road)
5:30 p.m. – Assist-Public (Frederick Road)
9:08 p.m. – Noise Disturbance (Pearl St)
11:23 p.m. – Assist-Medical (River Road)
