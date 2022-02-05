The Essex Police Department reported 163 incidents during the week of Jan. 24-30. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Jan. 24:
12:25 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pearl St)
1:25 a.m. -- DUI (Pearl St/Warner Ave)
5:34 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
8:49 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
10:25 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
5:35 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Main St/Taft St)
6:30 p.m. -- Assault (Frederick Road)
6:43 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Essex Way)
Tuesday, Jan. 25:
8:05 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
8:56 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Baker St)
2:25 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Iroquois Ave)
4:51 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
5:58 p.m. -- Welfare Check (West St)
6:36 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Frederick Road)
9:03 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Frederick Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 26
1:23 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Colchester Road)
6:48 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp/Colchester Road)
7:29 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Susie Wilson Road)
9:21 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
10:08 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Center Road)
10:46 a.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
2:46 p.m. -- Welfare Check (East St)
Thursday, Jan. 27:
1:45 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
7:08 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pinecrest Dr)
7:14 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Baker St)
9:03 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
9:53 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Meadow Terrace)
12:43 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (I 289)
2:27 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Saxon Hill Road)
11:18 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pioneer St)
Friday, Jan. 28:
7:20 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Main St)
9:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/School St)
10:28 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Byp)
10:55 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Pearl St)
2:44 p.m. -- Assault (Railroad Ave)
3:51 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext/Pearl St)
8:45 p.m. -- Disturbance (Gaines Ct)
9:14 p.m. -- DUI (Oak St)
Saturday, Jan. 29
8:32 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
9:44 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Densmore Dr)
10:12 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Bobolink Cir)
12:16 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pinewood Dr)
2:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
5:37 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Essex Way)
7:46 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Bashaw Dr)
Sunday, Jan. 30:
2:38 a.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St/Maple St)
11:01 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (West St Ext)/Pearl St)
11:55 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
2:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext)
2:48 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
3:17 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
4:02 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
