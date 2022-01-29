The Essex Police Department reported 153 incidents during the week of Jan. 17-23. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Jan. 17:
1:07 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
7:40 a.m. -- Trespassing (Oakwood Ln)
2:11 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Park Ter)
4:08 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Baker St)
4:36 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Browns River Road)
8:30 p.m. -- Property Damage-Non Vandalism (Thomas Ln)
8:33 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
1:12 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction)
1:38 p.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Town)
2:20 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Essex Way)
8:41 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Autumn Pond Way)
10:14 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
12:39 p.m. -- COVID-19 (Center Road)
12:57 p.m. -- Burglary (Old Colchester Road)
2:53 p.m. -- Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
1:56 a.m. -- Mental Health (Abare Ave)
8:48 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Susie Wilson Road)
11:08 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Maple St)
1:30 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St/Mill St)
4:41 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Main St)
5:38 p.m. -- Stalking (Countryside Dr)
8:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
8:56 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (West St)
Thursday, Jan. 20:
5:49 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Maple St)
7:49 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
10:31 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Old Stage Road)
11:15 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Rosewood Ln)
4:11 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road/David Dr)
4:44 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Cedar St)
4:53 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Sunderland Way)
Friday, Jan. 21:
12:28 a.m. -- DUI (Maple St/Sienna Ln)
10:20 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Upper Main Street)
10:38 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Park St)
11:45 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Gauthier Dr)
2:55 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Saxon Hill Road/Deer Crossing Ln
2:58 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Fairview Dr)
4:01 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sunderland Way)
6:40 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
Saturday, Jan. 22:
12:22 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Founders Road)
3:14 a.m. -- Disturbance (Old Colchester Road)
8:00 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Whitcomb Meadows Ln)
12:45 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
1:36 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
3:02 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Baker St)
5:43 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Essex Way)
11:34 p.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
Sunday, Jan. 23:
12:36 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St)
2:16 a.m. -- Court Order Violation-TRO/FRO/Other (Old Colchester Road)
11:20 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (West St)
1:26 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Maple St)
2:16 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
4:30 p.m. -- Stalking (Park St)
5:45 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Pearl St)
