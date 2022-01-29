Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Parts of northern New York into central, northern, and eastern Vermont, including the Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 1 AM and 8 AM Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&