The Essex Police Department reported 144 incidents during the week of Jan. 10-16. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Jan. 10:
4:20 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Sand Hill Road)
9:17 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
12:27 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Carmichael St)
1:35 p.m. -- COVID-19 (Center Road)
2:26 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
4:57 p.m. -- Robbery (Pearl St)
6:52 p.m. -- DUI (Center Road)
8:38 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Brickyard Road)
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
12:04 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
4:01 a.m. -- DLS (Center Road)
11:21 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Susie Wilson Road)
11:49 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
1:54 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
2:41 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
5:32 p.m. -- Assault (Tyler Dr)
8:50 p..m. -- Alarm (Brigham Hill Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
10:47 a.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Pearl St)
12:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
1:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
2:30 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
3:34 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
6:48 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St)
7:04 p.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Lincoln St)
10:10 p.m. -- Mental Health (Kellogg Road)
Thursday, Jan. 13:
1:29 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment
8:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Taft St)
11:13 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
11:35 a.m. -- ID Theft (Maple St)
2:58 p.m. -- Alarm (Kiln Road)
3:07 p.m. -- Utility Problem (Towers Road/Center Road)
7:10 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St)
10:35 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Carmichael St)
Friday, Jan. 14:
3:01 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Main St)
3:41 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction Village)
4:26 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Autumn Pond Way)
9:09 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:08 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Main St)
5:02 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
7:53 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
8:23 p.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Bobolink Cir)
Saturday, Jan. 15:
12:50 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Pinecrest Dr)
9:24 a.m. -- Alarm (Allen Martin Dr)
11:51 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
2:11 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Alderbrook Road)
2:43 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
6:30 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
7:02 p.m. -- Alarm (Meadow Terrace)
11:36 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St/West St)
Sunday, Jan. 16:
12:12 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Brigham Hill Road)
12:33 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Park St)
5:07 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (River Road)
8:59 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Iroquois Ave)
1:10 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Fuller Pl)
4:39 p.m. -- Fire Incident (Educational Dr/Drury Dr)
5:14 p.m. --DUI (Center Road)
