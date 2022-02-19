The Essex Police Department reported 134 incidents during the week of Feb. 7-13. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Feb. 7:
8:37 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
10:04 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Kellogg Road)
1:08 p.m. -- larceny-from building (Lincoln St)
2:08 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Market Pl)
4:10 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Main St)
4:12 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Center Road)
6:57 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Indian Brook Road)
8:05 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Lincoln St)
Tuesday, Feb. 8:
6:10 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Center Road)
8:43 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Bixby Hill Road/Browns River Road)
9:32 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Indian Brook Road)
11:27 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
12:30 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Susie Wilson Byp/Colchester Road)
12:50 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Mohawk Ave)
3:59 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Central St)
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
4:00 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
4:15 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Maple St)
4:54 a.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Road)
10:24 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sunderland Way)
12:48 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Clara Hill Ln)
3:57 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Fort Parkway/Ethan Allen Ave)
4:49 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (I 289/Rock Cut)
Thursday, Feb. 10:
7:03 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
7:46 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:17 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Autumn Pond Way)
9:31 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Gentes Road)
11:46 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
2:15 p.m. -- Alarm (Timberlane Dr)
2:59 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pinecrest Dr/Joshua Way)
4:56 p.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Sunderland Way)
Friday, Feb. 11:
1:28 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Road)
2:15 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Hiawatha Ave)
8:34 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Jericho Road)
10:04 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
12:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
4:41 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Indian Brook Road)
8:47 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Colchester Road)
9:53 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Railroad Ave)
Saturday, Feb. 12:
12:36 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road/Route 15)
12:12 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
1:30 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
2:09 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
2:30 p.m. -- Alarm (Indian Brook Road)
4:11 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (West St)
8:35 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Railroad Ave)
Sunday, Feb. 13:
1:12 p.m. -- Custodial Interference (Church St)
3:12 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Educational Dr)
3:20 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
4:59 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Pearl St)
5:57 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
11:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm8.5)
11:18 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm8)
