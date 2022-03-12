The Essex Police Department reported 147 incidents during the week of Feb. 28-March 6. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, February 28:
1:16 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
8:51 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Main St)
10:25 a.m. -- Disturbance (Center Road)
1:52 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
3:17 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (East St)
4:49 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
6:28 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Old Stage Road)
Tuesday, March 1:
8:19 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Woods End Dr)
10:51 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Center Road)
12:32 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (VT Route 117/Sand Hill Road)
12:54 p.m. -- DUI (Allen Martin Dr)
3:59 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Sunderland Way)
5:59 p.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Road)
6:21 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, March 2:
6:13 a.m. -- Alarm (W Sleepy Hollow Road)
7:13 a.m. -- Trespassing (West St)
7:51 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Brigham Road)
8:33 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
9:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
9:35 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Irene Ave)
2:30 p.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
Thursday, March 3:
7:37 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
7:50 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Vt Rt 11/Skunk Hollow Road, Jericho)
9:04 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:53 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:36 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
12:39 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
2:02 p.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr)
Friday, March 4:
12:21 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (South St)
8:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
9:07 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Essex Way)
12:57 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St)
2:22 p.m. -- Fraud (Grove St)
4:46 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Laurel Dr)
5:55 p.m. -- Missing Person (Colchester Road)
11:39 p.m. -- Mental Problem (Maple St)
Saturday, March 5:
12:20 a.m. -- DUI (Lincoln St/ Gate E)
12:13 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Pearl St)
2:42 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
2:46 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Pearl St)
3:26 p.m. -- Medical Incident (River Road)
4:13 p.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
5:07 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Corporate Dr)
Sunday, March 6:
4:36 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Jackson St)
7:14 a.m. -- Burglary (Pinecrest Dr)
9:58 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Colchester Road)
10:20 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St)
3:02 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
3:03 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Colchester Road)
4:46 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (West St)
