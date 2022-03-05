The Essex Police Department reported 145 incidents during the week of Feb. 21-27. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Feb. 21:
12:05 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
7:25 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (VT Route 116/Silver St, Hinesburg)
11:07 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Susie Wilson Road)
1:15 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Carmichael St)
2:20 p.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
3:38 p.m. -- Social Media/Internet (Cushing Dr)
3:41 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Indian Brook Road)
8:49 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (West St)
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
12:11 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Carmichael St)
12:32 a.m. -- Alarm (Weed Road)
3:07 a.m. -- Welfare Check (River Road)
10:19 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
11:24 a.m. -- Welfare Check (River View Dr)
12:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Deer Crossing Ln)
5:52 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Sunderland Way)
10:24 p.m. -- Overdose (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
8:48 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Park St)
10:38 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Turcott Road)
10:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Parkway)
1:34 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Parizo Dr)
3:14 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Chelsea Road)
4:57 p.m. -- Accident Damage (Jericho Road/Naylor Road)
5:42 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Browns River Road)
Thursday, Feb. 24:
9:06 a.m. -- VIN Verification (River Road)
10:25 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Old Stage Road)
11:26 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pearl St)
1:03 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
3:24 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
6:04 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Sunderland Way)
7:26 p.m. -- Trespassing (Susie Wilson Road)
10:25 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Bobolink Cir)
Friday, Feb. 25:
3:13 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Upper Main St)
4:47 a.m. -- Stalking (Carmichael St)
8:40 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pioneer St)
8:42 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (River Road/Sandhill Road)
12:05 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Maple St)
1:17 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sand Hill Road)
2:51 p.m. -- Fraud (Jericho Road)
4:38 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
Saturday, Feb. 26:
12:25 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
11:47 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Cascadnac Ave/Owaissa)
11:54 a.m. -- DUI (South St)
12:12 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Educational Dr)
2:15 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Old Stage Road)
3:19 p.m. -- Alarm (Weed Road)
4:44 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Ethan Allen Ave)
Sunday, Feb. 27:
12:39 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I289/Colchester Road)
4:27 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Jackson Hts)
8:34 a.m. -- Alarm (Andrew Ave)
6:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Alder Ln)
7:04 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Bixby Hill Road)
8:00 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sunderland Way)
9:58 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
