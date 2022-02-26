The Essex Police Department reported 155 incidents during the week of Feb. 14-20. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Feb. 14:
7:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Lyon Ln)
8:41 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
10:10 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
2:58 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
4:43 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Blair Road)
6:27 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Chelsea Road)
8:52 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St)
11:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/The Common)
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
12:17 a.m. -- Eluding Police (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
3:55 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Autumn Pond Way)
7:14 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Hiawatha Avenue)
8:53 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Bixby Hill Road)
10:52 a.m. -- Fraud (Briar Ln)
12:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Griffin Ln)
1:12 p.m. -- DLS (Florida Ave, Winooski)
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
9:42 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr)
10:42 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (River Road)
10:51 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
11:45 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:47 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Park St)
3:57 p.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
6:14 p.m. -- ID Theft (Autumn Pond Way)
11:49 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Pearl St)
Thursday, Feb. 17:
8:26 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (S Summit St)
9:01 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Main St)
9:50 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:42 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Baker St)
2:53 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
5:32 p.m. -- Fraud (Maple St)
9:52 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Hiawatha Ave)
11:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp)
Friday, Feb. 18:
4:47 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
7:33 a.m.-- VIN Verification (River Road)
12:03 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (I 289/ Exit 10)
12:27 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
1:08 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Susie Wilson Road)
4:06 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
7:12 p.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Essex Way)
Saturday, Feb. 19:
2:06 a.m. -- Mental Health (Colchester Road)
11:41 a.m. -- Fraud (Hagan Dr)
12:02 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Franklin St)
2:09 p.m. -- Utility Problem (Park St/Pearl St)
3:55 p.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
5:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 9)
7:03 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Exit 9)
Sunday, Feb. 20:
12:17 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Old Colchester Road)
3:06 a.m. -- Burglary (Jericho Road)
3:22 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Center Road)
9:34 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
9:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Colchester Road)
1:14 p.m. -- Trespassing (Pearl St)
5:37 p.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Pearl St)
8:23 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Grove St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.