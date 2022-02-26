Weather Alert

...Snow squalls possible this afternoon and evening... Snow squalls are possible this afternoon and evening as an arctic front moves across the North Country. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions, with brief heavy snow and gusty winds. A quick snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Icy roads are also possible. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.