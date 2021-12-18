The Essex Police Department reported 145 incidents during the week of Dec. 6-12. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Dec. 6:
8:17 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:36 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pinecrest Dr)
9:39 a.m. -- DLS (Center Road)
10:43 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Vt rt 15/ Susie Wilson Road)
2:45 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
3:14 p.m. =- Social Media/Internet (Maple St)
3:59 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
Tuesday, Dec. 7
12:15 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex, Essex Junction)
1:56 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Pearl St)
7:36 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Old Colchester Road)
7:43 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (Pearl St/West St Extension)
9:50 a.m. -- Disorderly Conduct (Educational Dr)
11:04 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
12:15 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Williams St)
2:55 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
Wednesday, Dec. 8
11:21 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Chestnut Ln)
11:28 a.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (River View Dr)
12:48 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pinecrest Dr)
2:33 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Indian Brook Road)
4:09 p.m.-- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
5:33 p.m. -- DUI (Pearl St)
7:01 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (River St)
Thursday, Dec. 9
3:52 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
5:03 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
10:41 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:24 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Educational Dr)
2:37 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
2:59 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Old Stage Road)
5:03 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Park St)
Friday, Dec. 10
8:44 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Doon Way)
8:54 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Orleans Road)
10:04 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Tyler Dr)
11:07 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Pearl St)
12:22 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
1:06 p.m. -- COVID-19 (River Road)
4:07 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (South St)
Saturday, Dec. 11
1:28 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Ewing Pl/Susie Wilson Road)
1:59 a.m. -- DUI (Park St)
2:44 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
2:22 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
4:09 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
4:53 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Upper Main St)
5:58 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
8:54 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Rivendell Dr)
Sunday, Dec. 12
12:30 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St/Maple St)
1:14 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Maple St)
8:21 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Brickyard Road)
12:52 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
2:22 p.m -- Assist-Agency (Rosewood Ln)
3:36 p.m. -- COVID-19 (Center Road)
4:05 p.m. -- Trespassing (Chapin Road)
