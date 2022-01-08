The Essex Police Department reported 146 incidents during the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Dec. 27:
2:12 a.m. – Juvenile Problem (Oakwood Ln)
6:32 a.m. – Alarm (Kellogg Road)
10:36 a.m. – VIN Verification (Roscoe Ct)
11:24 a.m. – Background Investigation (Maple St)
1: 53 p.m. – Found/Lost Property (Lincoln St)
4:33 p.m. – Welfare Check (Pearl St/S Summit St)
6:18 p.m. – Assist-Agency (Browns River Road)
7:13 p.m. – Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
9:28 p.m. – Assist-Court (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Dec. 28:
8:55 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Main St)
10:07 a.m. – Mental Health (West St)
12:56 a.m. – Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
3:43 p.m. – Alarm (Pearl St)
4:12 p.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Park St)
7:56 p.m. – Threatening/Harassment (Countryside Dr)
11:20 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy / Ethan Allen Ave)
Wednesday, Dec. 29:
5:02 a.m. – Burglary (Susie Wilson Road)
8:38 a.m. – Alarm (Osgood Hill Road)
11:32 a.m. – Larceny-Retail Theft (Susie Wilson Road)
11:41 a.m. – Larceny-Stolen Vehicle (Brickyard Road)
11:51 a.m. – COVID-19 (Pearl St)
2:54 p.m. – Assist-Public (Joshua Way)
4:04 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road/)
Thursday, Dec. 30:
8:44 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Park St/South St)
10:26 a.m. – Welfare Check (Kellogg Road)
11:38 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Ketcham Dr)
2:56 p.m. – Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
6:30 p.m. – Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St/West St Ext)
6:42 p.m. – Animal Problem (Upper Main St)
7:01 p.m. – Juvenile Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
8:35 p.m. – Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
Friday, Dec. 31:
5:20 a.m. – Noise Disturbance (Center Road)
9:22 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Main St)
10:51 a.m. – Larceny-from vehicle (Roland Ct)
11:45 p.m. – Larceny-from vehicle (Jericho Road)
1:20 p.m. – Fraud (Pioneer St)
7:28 p.m. – Burglary (Iroquois Ave)
8:07 p.m. – Threatening/Harassment (Carmichael St)
10:37 p.m. – Fireworks (Loubier Dr)
Saturday, Jan. 1:
1:05 a.m. – Mental Health (Frederick Road)
5:49 a.m. – Assist-Public (Center Road)
1:03 p.m. – Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
1:18 p.m. – Mental Health (Frederick Road)
2:27 p.m. – Welfare Check (Parizo Dr)
8:30 p.m. – Welfare Check (School St)
10:18 p.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, Jan. 2:
12:29 a.m. – Noise Disturbance (Cascade Ct)
1:32 a.m. – Mental Health (Carmichael St)
6:18 a.m. – Mental Health (Maple St)
8:39 a.m. – Mental Health (Countryside Dr)
11:43 a.m. – Welfare Check (Bixby Hill Road)
12:58 p.m. – Mental Health (Frederick Road)
4:28 p.m. – Assist-Agency (College Pkwy)
6:15 p.m. – Mental Health (Carmichael St)
6:54 p.m. – Animal-Cruelty (Susie Wilson Road)
