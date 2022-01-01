The Essex Police Department reported 131 incidents during the week of Dec. 20-26. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Dec. 20:
9:04 a.m. – Traffic Stop (River Road)
10:36 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Maple St/Sienna Ln)
11:04 a.m. – Welfare Check (River Road)
3:42 p.m. – Medical Incident (Pearl St)
3:46 p.m. – Social Media/Internet (Educational Dr)
4:01 p.m. – Assault (River Road)
4:12 p.m. – COVID-19 (Center Road)
4:25 p.m. – Mental Health (Abare Ave)
7:05 p.m. – Embezzlement (Pearl St)
8:00 p.m. – Citizen Dispute (Oakwood Ln)
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
12:24 a.m. – Missing Person (Lincoln St)
10:51 a.m. – Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Pleasant St)
10:52 a.m. – Traffic Stop (I 289/Ex 11)
11:22 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Educational Dr)
12:00 p.m. – Citizen Dispute (Pine Ct)
12:01 p.m. – Background Investigation (Maple St)
2:32 p.m. – Accident-Injury (Main St/Taft St)
6:45 p.m. – Assist-Court (Oakwood Ln)
8:41 p.m. – Larceny-from building (Gautheir Dr)
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
9:59 a.m. – Alarm (Chelsea Road)
12:03 p.m. – Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pearl St)
12:08 p.m. – Fraud (Old Stage Road)
1:12 p.m. – Animal-Bite (Lincoln St)
2:38 p.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Beech St)
4:56 p.m. – Alarm (Colchester Road)
5:52 p.m. – Traffic Hazard (I289/Turn Around)
8:55 p.m. – Threatening/Harassment (Center Road)
10:06 p.m. – Arrest Warrant (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, Dec. 23:
7:31 a.m. – Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
10:16 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Railroad Ave)
11:12 a.m. – Animal Problem (Orchard Terrace)
2:59 p.m. – Threatening/Harassment (Pearl St)
3:37 p.m. – Disorderly Conduct (Pearl St)
7:00 p.m. – Assist-Agency (Railroad Ave)
8:55 p.m. – Court Order Violation (Orchard Terrace)
10:09 p.m. – Juvenile-Runaway (Pearl St)
Friday, Dec. 24:
4:10 a.m. – Assist-Agency (Susie Wilson Road)
5:03 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Park St/Pearl St)
11:09 a.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St)
3:36 p.m. – Accident-Damage (Upper Main St/I 289)
3:56 p.m. – Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
7:00 p.m. – Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
7:40 p.m. – Animal-Problem (Carmichael St)
8:05 p.m. – Suspicious Person/Circumstance (I289/Turn Around)
8:22 p.m. – DUI (I289/Turn Around)
9:55 p.m. – DUI (Susie Wilson Road)
Saturday, Dec. 25:
1:17 a.m. – Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
7:20 a.m. – Alarm (Hawthorn Cir)
10:36 a.m. – Accident-LSA (Roscoe Ct)
10:43 a.m. – Motor Vehicle Complaint (Baker St)
4:23 p.m. – Trespassing (Park St)
8:18 p.m. – Mental Health (Carmichael St)
8:30 p.m. – Mental Health (Rosewood Ln)
9:26 p.m. – Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, Dec. 26:
1:18 a.m. – Mental Health (Abare Ave)
2:57 a.m. – Winter Parking (Essex Junction)
3:05 a.m. – 911 Hang Up (Pearl St)
5:11 a.m. – Winter Parking (Town of Essex)
1:05 p.m. – Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
4:11 p.m. – Phone Problem/Harassment (Greenfield Road)
5:15 p.m. – COVID-19 (Center Road)
6:33 p.m. – Custodial Interference (Maple St)
11:21 p.m. – Assault (Old Colchester Road/Autumn Pond Way)
