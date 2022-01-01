Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Franklin County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be moderate to heavy at times through the day before quickly ending this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&