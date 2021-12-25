The Essex Police Department reported 222 incidents during the week of Dec. 13-19. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Dec. 13:
1:18 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
2:04 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction)
3:26 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Susie Wilson Road)
8:13 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Grove St/North St)
9:17 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
9:55 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (McGregor St)
12:33 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Parl St)
7:14 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (Williston Road, South Burlington)
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
2:34 a.m. -- Graffiti (Susie Wilson Road/Fort Pkwy)
8:36 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Baker St)
12:48 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Lincoln St)
1:27 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Rosewood Ln)
2:17 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Kellogg Road)
3:30 p.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Partridge Dr)
4:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
10:28 p.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
1:20 a.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Pearl St)
1:45 a.m. -- DUI (Susie Wilson Road)
9:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
12:10 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Center Road)
6:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
7:08 p.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
10:11 p.m. -- Assault (East St)
10:50 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard
Thursday, Dec. 16
8:48 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
10:45 a.m. -- Court Order Violation (Susie Wilson Road)
11:17 a.m. -- COVID-19 (Pearl St)
12:06 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River Road)
2:11 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Park St)
5:29 p.m. -- Welfare Check (S Summit St)
6:46 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Center Road)
11:22 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
Friday, Dec. 17:
6:21 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Grove St/Educational Dr)
9:27 a.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Frederick Road)
10:30 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:06 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
12:36 p.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Maple St)
3:37 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Founders Road)
3:58 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Railroad Ave)
Saturday, Dec. 18:
1:42 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
5:27 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St)
10:35 a.m. -- Trespassing (New England Dr)
12:07 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Maple St)
3:53 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road/Weed Road)
5:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Thomas Ln)
6:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Brickyard Road)
9:03 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pioneer St/Blair St)
Sunday, Dec. 19:
12:06 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
7:03 a.m. -- Larceny- Stolen Motor Vehicle (Maple St)
12:40 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
3:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Tiffany Ln)
4:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
6:36 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Kellogg Road)
8:21 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sherwood Sq)
11:39 p.m. -- DUI (Colchester Road/Old Colchester Road)
