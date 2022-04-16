The Essex Police Department reported 200 incidents during the week of April 4-10. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, April 4:
8:54 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Main St)
11:57 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
2:47 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Blair Road)
4:45 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Juniper Ridge Road)
5:18 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Frederick Road)
7:58 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
9:53 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St/West St Ext)
11:53 p.m. -- Social Media/Internet (Autumn Pond Way)
Tuesday, April 5:
2:31 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Joshua Way)
8:42 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Lida Dr)
8:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
10:11 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Colchester Road)
10:22 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Athens Dr)
12:31 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
2:31 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
3:29 p.m. -- Graffiti (Pearl St)
Wednesday, April 6:
12:58 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Baker St)
8:39 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Indian Brook)
10:03 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
10:44 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Greenwood Ave)
11:26 a.m. -- Fraud (Carmichael St)
1:54 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St/Essex Road)
2:04 p.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
6:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
Thursday, April 7:
7:42 a.m. -- Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
8:52 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
10:18 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Railroad St)
10:51 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Gentes Road)
12:25 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Lang Dr)
3:35 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lincoln St/Central St)
4:53 p.m. -- Alarm (Lincoln St)
Friday, April 8:
12:35 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Old Colchester Road)
6:26 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
9:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road)
11:29 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
12:39 p.m. -- ID Theft (Arbor Terr)
1:49 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289)
2:05 p.m. -- Search-Warrant (North Ave, Burlington)
Saturday, April 9:
10:06 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
11:34 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
12:49 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
1:56 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
2:06 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pearl St)
3:15 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pleasant St)
4:51 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
Sunday, April 10:
2:26 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Fairview Dr)
5:59 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289)
8:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Fort Pkwy)
10:13 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Colchester Road)
12:48 p.m. -- Fire Alarm (Eagle Crest)
1:37 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Educational Dr)
2:58 p.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.