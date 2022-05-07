The Essex Police Department reported 232 incidents during the week of April 25-May 1. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, April 25:
4:32 a.m. -- Burglary (Park St)
6:53 a.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
7:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
8:07 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Parizo Dr)
9:52 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
10:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Summit St)
12:12 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
Tuesday, April 26:
12:14 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Railroad St)
1:41 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Gentes Road)
8:42 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:04 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Carmichael St)
1:04 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pinecrest Dr)
2:26 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main Street)
6:00 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pioneer St)
8:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp)
Wednesday, April 27:
6:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lost Nation Road/Old Stage Road)
6:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:23 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pearl St)
8:43 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road)
9:31 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pinecrest Dr)
11:15 a.m. -- Assist-Public (River St)
12:28 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
Thursday, April 28:
7:11 a.m. -- Alarm (Lincoln St)
8:36 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Park St/Iroquois Ave)
9:55 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road)
1:51 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sleepy Hollow Road)
2:32 p.m. -- Burglary (Towers Road Ext)
2:49 p.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
3:39 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
Friday, April 29:
8:02 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Warner Ave)
11:46 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Franklin St)
12:48 p.m. -- Fraud (Essex Way)
2:55 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Jackson St)
3:32 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
4:33 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Iroquois Ave)
7:33 p.m. -- Assault (Maple St)
9:07 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Gaines Ct)
Saturday, April 30:
12:23 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Park St)
1:44 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
3:59 a.m. -- Burglary (Colchester Road)
9:53 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Maplewood Ln)
12:31 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colonel Page Road)
1:10 p.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
2:19 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Frederick Road)
Sunday, May 1:
8:43 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (River Road)
11:07 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
11:47 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Baker St)
2:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
3:31 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Baker St)
3:34 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road/College Pkwy)
4:44 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
4:49 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Maple St)
