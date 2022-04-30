The Essex Police Department reported 230 incidents during the week of April 18-24. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, April 18:
12:41 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I289/River Road)
10:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sugartree Ln)
1:03 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Railroad St)
1:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/W Hillcrest St)
2:12 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Susie Wilson Road)
3:59 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Summit St)
5:55 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Camp St)
Tuesday, April 19:
6:20 a.m. -- Alarm (Andrew Ave)
8:24 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St)
8:52 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:10 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Main St)
11:24 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
4:52 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Cushing Dr)
5:48 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
Wednesday, April 20:
9:07 a.m. -- Animal-Noise (Essex Highlands)
9:20 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Railroad St)
10:35 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Abare Ave)
12:11 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Chapin Road)
3:31 p.m. -- Fraud (Hiawatha Ave)
5:06 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
7:02 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, April 21:
5:11 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Susie Wilson Road)
8:14 a.m. -- Alarm (Thompson Dr)
8:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
10:42 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
11:37 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St)
1:27 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Hampshire Ct)
2:56 p.m. -- Restraining Order (Indian Brook Road)
Friday, April 22:
2:15 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
6:35 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Grove St)
8:52 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Maple St)
9:28 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gentes Road)
9:38 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Hickory Ln)
11:06 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St/Summit St)
11:47 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Lincoln St)
6:15 p.m. -- Overdose (Pearl St)
Saturday, April 23:
12:27 a.m. -- DUI (Center Road)
2:10 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Gentes Road)
11:15 a.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
12:34 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Franklin St)
2:34 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
2:39 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Center Road)
4:02 p.m. -- Fraud (Pinecrest Dr)
Sunday, April 24:
12:29 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
7:09 a.m. -- Assault (Center Road)
7:39 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Kimberly Dr)
7:42 a.m. -- Alarm (Old Stage Road)
4:30 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
6:14 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Clem Dr)
8:30 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Essex Way/ I 289)
8:42 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
